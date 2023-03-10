Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells $322,980.75 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $786,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zai Lab Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $34.34 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $53.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Zai Lab

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

