Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) COO Jay P. Elliott Sells 4,500 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $511,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $5.17 on Friday, reaching $109.29. 220,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,826. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
Installed Building Products Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Featured Stories
