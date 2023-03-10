Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Insider Sells $1,163,600.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Alpuche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00.

PODD traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.36. The stock had a trading volume of 738,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,262. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4,675.67 and a beta of 0.75. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.99.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

