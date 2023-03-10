Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRRZF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. 190,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 93,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Integra Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $179.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral resources company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in DeLamar Deposit and Florida Mountain Deposit projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

