Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRRZF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. 190,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 93,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Integra Resources Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $179.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral resources company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in DeLamar Deposit and Florida Mountain Deposit projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra Resources (IRRZF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.