Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Update

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

IRRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 5,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,806. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Get Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,925,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,060,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 2.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 672,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,433,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 353,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 344,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 21.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 311,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.