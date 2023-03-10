Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Update

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %
IRRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 5,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,806. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,925,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,060,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (IRRX)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.