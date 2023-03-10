Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.74% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $32,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after acquiring an additional 510,481 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,216,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 472,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $17,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $78.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

