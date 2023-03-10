Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) is Pier Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Inter Parfums makes up 2.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,050. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.6 %

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

