International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Declares $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.7 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $108,968,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after buying an additional 824,640 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,349,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,500,000 after buying an additional 655,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $84,643,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

