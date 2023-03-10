International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading 25.7% Higher

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) shares traded up 25.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

International Zeolite Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.02.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. It mainly focuses on the Bromley Creek Zeolite project located in British Columbia. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

