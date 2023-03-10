Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 576.1% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 576.1% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 7,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,920. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
