Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 66,377 shares.The stock last traded at $44.80 and had previously closed at $45.03.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,095,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,571,000 after acquiring an additional 230,787 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,141,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,615,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 111,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,761,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,998,000 after acquiring an additional 84,604 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

