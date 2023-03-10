Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 392.0% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $18.87. 132,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,194. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 592,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 263,536.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 202,923 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 290.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the last quarter.

