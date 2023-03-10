Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 392.0% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $18.87. 132,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,194. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
