Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 9.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $112,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.81. 46,467,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,570,605. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.11.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

