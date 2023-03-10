Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.28. 54,858,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,741,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

