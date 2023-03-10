Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the February 13th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VRIG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. 801,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,714. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.