Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Shares Down 9.5%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 3,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Invesque from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Invesque Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.
About Invesque
Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.
See Also
