Invitoken Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $72,307.24 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and $72,307.24 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00008087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00421008 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.42 or 0.28457387 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars.

