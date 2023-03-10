Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

IOVA stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.24. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 66,788 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 186,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,694,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

