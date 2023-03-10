iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 2.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.15. 534,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,458. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

