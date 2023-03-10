iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Holdings Cut by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

Further Reading

