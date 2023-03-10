iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is EPG Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,909. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

