iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 3.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

IUSB opened at $44.93 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

