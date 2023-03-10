iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 751.1% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ IBTJ traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,524. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.24.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
