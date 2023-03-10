iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 751.1% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ IBTJ traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,524. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTJ Get Rating ) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 38.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

