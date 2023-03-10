iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
ACWX stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
