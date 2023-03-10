iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,970 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.3% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.40. 7,568,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,575,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

