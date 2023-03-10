iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,461 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.