iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $181.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.15 and its 200 day moving average is $181.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.