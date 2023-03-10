iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.62. 294,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.