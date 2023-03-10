iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.63. 17,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $129.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

