Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 2.7 %

ITUB stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

About Itaú Unibanco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Recommended Stories

