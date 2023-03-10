Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 2.7 %
ITUB stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Unibanco (ITUB)
