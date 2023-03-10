iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.95

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 61001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $572.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after acquiring an additional 948,540 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after acquiring an additional 415,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,028,000.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

