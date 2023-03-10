Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $160.35

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $160.35 and last traded at $160.45, with a volume of 48482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,408,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

