Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 531,373 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 1,720.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,373 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $25,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,147,000 after buying an additional 715,217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% during the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 958,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares during the period.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,869 shares of company stock worth $1,182,551 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEAS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

SEAS stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

