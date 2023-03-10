Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 854,755 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 1,345.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 854,755 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Revance Therapeutics worth $24,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $30.97 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,099.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 123,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

