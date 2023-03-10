Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,948 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 225,291 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Yelp worth $29,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Yelp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,643 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yelp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,207 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,605 shares of company stock worth $11,371,956 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.