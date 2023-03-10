Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,012 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $31,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American National Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $406.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

