Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,585 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Zscaler worth $41,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 29.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.44.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $110.45 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $253.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

