Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $23.74 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150,536 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Textron worth $23,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Textron Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.