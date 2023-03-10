Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 119,085 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,149,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $28,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,206.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,206.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,237. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.03 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 520.60, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

