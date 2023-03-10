Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 634,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $40,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,834,000 after acquiring an additional 171,173 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after acquiring an additional 362,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,508,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,821,000 after purchasing an additional 648,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $75.66 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

