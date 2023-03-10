Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 104,791 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,791 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

