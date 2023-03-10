Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 122,276 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 122,276 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Lear worth $36,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after acquiring an additional 401,070 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,767,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Lear by 1,201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $137.58 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Barclays initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,060 shares of company stock worth $3,705,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

