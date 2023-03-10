Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 1,904,893 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 948,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,904,893 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

