Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 1,904,893 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 948,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,904,893 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

