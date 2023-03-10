Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 744,484 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 744,484 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Veradigm worth $24,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Veradigm by 41.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $12,807,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Veradigm by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.19 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

