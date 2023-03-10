Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.51

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

