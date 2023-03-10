Jason Gomersall Purchases 4,250,000 Shares of Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8 – Get Rating) insider Jason Gomersall acquired 4,250,000 shares of Vonex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$204,000.00 ($136,912.75).

Vonex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Vonex Company Profile

Vonex Limited provides telecommunications services to business customers in Australia and the United States. The company operates through Retail Telecommunications and Wholesale Telecommunications segments. The Retail Telecommunications segment offers data, internet, billing, and other services, as well as voice services, including IP voice services.

