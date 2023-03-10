Javier Ferrán Purchases 236 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,508 ($42.18) per share, for a total transaction of £8,278.88 ($9,955.36).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($42.08) per share, with a total value of £8,257.64 ($9,929.82).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 229 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,620 ($43.53) per share, with a total value of £8,289.80 ($9,968.49).

On Monday, December 12th, Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($44.90) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($9,968.11).

Diageo Price Performance

LON DGE traded down GBX 38.14 ($0.46) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,500.36 ($42.09). The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,878. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,285 ($39.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,067 ($48.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,243.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,589.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,676.04.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 30.83 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($47.50) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($31.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.52) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($50.51) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,040.67 ($48.59).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

