JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JD. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Shares of JD opened at $41.68 on Friday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $69.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.16 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in JD.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in JD.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in JD.com by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JD.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

