JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 185 ($2.22) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.22) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 265.71 ($3.20).

LON:JD opened at GBX 179.20 ($2.15) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,990.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.65 ($2.24).

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson bought 159,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £241,153.04 ($289,986.82). 52.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

